Gerflor reveals Evercare surface treatment

June 27, 2011
CHICAGOGerflor announced its latest, patented surface treatment Evercare as part of its new Mipolam Symbioz bio based homogeneous vinyl sheet flooring. Evercare replaces the need for wax or polish, thereby reducing overall maintenance costs for the lifetime of the floor. This new cross coat treatment is micro-structured and polymerized, which strengthens its physical properties  of durability, toughness and wear resistance. With these improved characteristics, the floor is ideal for healthcare and institutional settings where stains and heavy foot traffic are common.

“Evercare required major, new developments in our manufacturing lines and is proof positive of our investment in patented technologies and original R&D practices,” said Ken Chmura, Gerflor USA general manager. “This new surface treatment is so dense that it virtually eliminates the risk of staining caused by chemicals, while also reducing the risk of unsightly scratches and scuffs.”

Symbioz and its factory applied surface treatment, Evercare, launched earlier this month during NeoCon. Symbioz contains more than 75% renewable raw materials and a bio-based plasticizer made from grain residues like wheat and corn. Additional features of Symbioz include a bio based weld rod, 20% reduction in overall product weight and increased product flexibility for easier installation and coving.

Kevin Jablon, president and CEO of Spartan Surfaces said, “By adding Symbioz with Evercare to Gerflor’s highly popular Mipolam homogenous range, we can offer design professionals, facility managers and contractors one of the highest performing, sustainable, vinyl floors in the industry.”

Benefits include:

  • Applied using new laser technology
  • Reduces water / cleanser maintenance by 55%
  • Density eliminates risk of stains and scratches
  • Gives Symbioz the micro scratch resistance similar to ceramic
  • True polish free (no-wax-for-life) solution to reduce maintenance costs

For more information about Gerflor, visit gerflorusa.com or call 877.437.3567.

