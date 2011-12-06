Johnsonite introduces glueless flooring system

Chagrin Falls, Ohio– To offer designers, installers and building owners greater flexibility, speed, sustainability and return on investment, Johnsonite, the commercial arm of the Tarkett company, introduced its new SlideLock glueless flooring system. This unique system installs easily and does not require adhesive, so tiles can be removed and used over and over again. SlideLock can be a temporary or permanent solution for many commercial applications and can be repurposed for other locations, returned to Johnsonite for reprocessing or even donated to a charitable organization at the end of use.

Featuring Johnsonite’s patent-pending SlideLock design, tiles can be aligned in a range of patterns to create a distinctive flooring design, from traditional corner-to-corner layouts to more complex, staggered looks. The new locking mechanism enables unparalleled design and installation flexibility with the ease of standard offerings. SlideLock tiles are constructed with a studded backing making the tiles lighter and easier to lift. Studs also offer less contact with the subfloor should contaminants or liquids be present.

Made of rubber, SlideLock is durable and slip-resistant. The flooring is comfortable underfoot and provides increased sound absorption. SlideLock is available in the standard 3/8,” Inertia Multi-Functional and Sports Floor Hammered Texture. Triumph construction is available by special request.

The tiles measure 24” x 24” and are offered in 18 Speckled Inertia colorways. SlideLock is easy to coordinate with Johnsonite’s complete system of flooring, stairwell management, finishing borders and accessories, offering increased design flexibility and aesthetic appeal to any space.

Developed under Johnsonite’s practice of Balanced Choice, SlideLock is designed to meet sustainable objectives through better raw material, resource stewardship, creating people-friendly spaces and recycling/reuse. It can help contribute Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design points in several categories including Construction Waste Management, Material Reuse, Recycled Content, Regional Materials, and Rapidly Renewable Resources. All SlideLock profiles contain 53% pre-consumer recycled content and seven% rapidly renewable resources. The product’s unique composition does not contain phthalates, halogens or chlorine. SlideLock is a part of the integrated Johnsonite flooring system, which includes rubber, linoleum, homogeneous and heterogeneous vinyl, stairwell solutions, finishing borders and transitions.