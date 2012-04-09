Hunter Douglas introduces dealer iPad App

Pearl River, N.Y. – We all know, seeing is believing. Helping customers envision how the ideal Hunter Douglas window fashion will look on their windows has just gotten a lot easier for dealers. It’s now just a quick tap away with the new dealer version of the Hunter Douglas “The Art of Window Dressing” consumer iPad App, simply called the AOWD Dealer Tool. This App takes full advantage of the iPad’s superior image resolution to create a high-impact and robust visualization tool.

With the AOWD Dealer Tool, dealers can now visually demonstrate a variety of great window fashion ideas for their clients. The perfect in-home sales tool, the dealer version incorporates an easily searchable, password-protected database of detailed product information and pricing that allows dealers to close the sale on the spot.

“Designed to help our dealers more easily convert target consumers into customers, this App provides instant, on-the-go access to all of the information they need to make the shopping experience more enjoyable and efficient for their clients,” said Ron Kass, Hunter Douglas Executive Vice President of Marketing. “Dealers can even photograph rooms during an in-home consultation and easily apply any of our products to the windows. What better way to move a client closer to a sale than with a preview of Hunter Douglas window fashions in their own home?”

Part photo book and part rendering tool with a sophisticated “Swatch Sorter” function, the AOWD Dealer Tool also lets you save and share design ideas.

Features include:

The “Fashion Show” section – a virtual showroom of the most comprehensive line of custom window fashions that add great design to any home. You can browse the runway of hundreds of interiors with customers, and see how each product can help transform a home aesthetically, while delivering a myriad of benefits, from light control to energy savings.

The “Dress A Window” section capitalizes on the Hunter Douglas proprietary iMagine™ Design Center rendering tool on www.hunterdouglas.com, which allows you to see how each product would look in sample room scenes or in a customer’s own home. You can take a picture of a room and render Hunter Douglas products right on the windows to preview how different styles impact the overall décor.

The “Swatch Sorter” tool provides a wonderful way to sort through the thousands of fabric and style options available within the product collection. The tool lets you select among light-filtering options, different style choices and colors. The color section of the tool sorts the fabric choices available in each product style by color families. Once a color family is selected, just the fabrics within that color family are shown so that the process of finding just the right fabric/color combination is a whole lot easier.

The “Reference Guide Finder” gives dealers easy and instant access to full product specifications and base pricing information they need to finalize the sales transaction.

The “Workbook” feature lets all room renderings be saved complete with fabric type and color. These room scenes can be easily shared by e-mail.

Marv Hopkins, President and CEO, added, “The Art of Window Dressing branding campaign has focused attention on the many benefits that Hunter Douglas window fashions alone deliver. The new App expands on this idea to further illustrate how great window fashions can transform the mood of a room in a way that no other home furnishings product can.”

The AOWD Dealer Tool is now available at the iTunes App Store at http://itunes.apple.com/app/hunter-douglas-aowd-dealer/id497700519?mt=8 as well as through a link on the award-winning Hunter Douglas dealer extranet site at my.hunterdouglas.com. (Please note a user name and password are required to log into this website.)