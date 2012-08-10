10th annual NeoCon East 2012 names keynote speakers

Conference for Mid-Atlantic design community held Oct. 17-18,

Baltimore Convention Center

Baltimore—NeoCon East, the premier design exposition for commercial interiors for the Mid-Atlantic community, has secured two high-profile keynote speakers for this year’s show. More than 7,000 architects and interior designers from the private sector as well as industry design professionals who specialize in government projects and facilities will attend the show October 17-18 at the Baltimore Convention Center. For two exciting days, new products, special events and educational offerings will be available to show attendees.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

John W. Chapman

11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17

John W. Chapman AIA, principal of Karn Charuhas Chapman & Twohey (KCCT) in Washington, D.C. was recently appointed to the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Industry Advisory Panel representing the American Institute of Architects. Formed under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, this panel of nine ensures that the U.S. Department of State employs the best possible methods for safety, security, and functional facilities at U.S. diplomatic missions overseas. As Principal-in-Charge of KCCT’s international studio, Mr. Chapman has designed ten new embassy compounds, six new diplomatic office buildings, twenty major embassy renovations, and restored fifteen historic buildings overseas—four of which are listed on the Secretary of State’s Register of Culturally Significant Property. Sponsored by Davis Furniture Industries, his keynote is free to registered NeoCon East attendees and will take place Wednesday, October 17 at 11 a.m. in the Theater on the Show Floor.

Todd Bracher

11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 18

Native New Yorker Todd Bracher, founder of Todd Bracher Studio LLC, is a Designer and Strategist currently based in New York City after a decade working in Copenhagen, Milan, Paris and London. Todd has collaborated with some of the most prestigious brands from around the world on projects ranging from furniture and object design, to interiors and architecture. Todd has been pinned as ‘America’s next great Designer’, as well as received nominations for International Designer of the year in 2008 and 2009. His experiences range from working independently, heading Tom Dixon’s Design studio, acting Professor of Design at l’ESAD in Reims France, to having been appointed Creative Director of the Scandinavian luxury brand Georg Jensen. Sponsored by Shaw Contract Group, his keynote is free to registered NeoCon East attendees and will take place Thursday, October 18 in the Theater on the Show Floor.

CEU SEMINARS

Continuing education and professional development have always been an integral component of the NeoCon® East show, and this year is no exception. With more than 35 CEU seminars organized into 11 specialty tracks, NeoCon East programming meets the educational needs of both private and public sector interior designers, architects and engineers with high-quality, professionally-certified seminars.

Speakers will address a range of important topics in the 11 tracks including: Office Design, Facilities Management, Facilities Construction/Renovation, Green Design, Government Interiors and Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Institutional, Lighting, Professional Development and Residential.

All seminars will be filed with respective associations including AIA, IDCEC, GBCI and NCQLP for continuing educational credits. Registration is required as seating is limited. Seminar fees are $30 each for the A&D professional if registered by October 10th and $40 each for onsite registration. Government employees, with a government ID will receive a discounted rate of $25 for unlimited seminars. All GSA sponsored seminars under the GSA educational track are free to all attendees.

Visit www.neoconeast.com for a complete listing of tours, association forums and special events.

In addition to CEU programs and keynote speakers, NeoCon East will host more than 250 exhibitors and 7,000 A&D professional attendees in two days. NeoCon East sets the pace for the Mid-Atlantic contract furnishings industry with a niche exhibitor base and educational track related to the GSA.

To register for complimentary admission to NeoCon East, visit www.neoconeast.com. Online registration for seminars and special events is now available. For more information, call 800.677.6278 (MART) or visit www.neoconeast.com.