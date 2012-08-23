Tuftex display wins top honors in Vegas

Las Vegas—What happens in Vegas doesn’t have to stay in Vegas, especially if you are Tuftex Carpets, which was awarded the Gold POPAI Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Award at the 2012 annual GlobalShop Trade Show for its Color Coordinates display.

The award was presented to Universal Display & Fixtures Co., Tuftex’ partner in creating the unit, which was chosen from approximately 500 entries from more than 100 companies. Award criteria included design, innovation, interactivity, and ability to enhance sales.

Janet Compton, Tuftex’ director of marketing, said the display was designed to achieve three goals: Be attractive, be simple for consumers and serve as an aid to retail salespeople in selling higher-end products.

Each product is sampled with a large master blanket and color cards. The center section works as a color wall, showing all 48 coordinating colors. “A consumer simply picks her color and chooses her favorite style,” Compton said. “It really couldn’t be simpler.”

For more about the Color Coordinates display or Tuftex, call 800.441.7429.