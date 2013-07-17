How to prevent rug/carpet sun fading

Summer is here and with it is the hot, strong sun. While you may see this as an opportunity to tan, your rugs and carpets are hiding in fear. Why? Because, sun means only one thing for carpets and rugs—sun fading. Dover Rug & Home, offering the largest selection of fine floor coverings and window treatments in New England, shares their expertise on how to protect carpets and rugs from sun fading and even how to reverse the damaging effects.

How it occurs: Fading is a natural and normal process caused by many factors – location, exposure to light, color intensity, types of dyes and dying methods used. “Fine antique rugs in muted tones that enhance any decorating style go through a fading process inherent in all home furnishings – except these rugs look more beautiful with some aging and fading,” notes Mahmud Jafri, CEO of Dover Rug & Home. “Fading actually starts the second you place your carpet or rug in natural light, even if you don’t notice it yet. If you want to keep your carpet or rug in excellent condition the best time to take action is immediately,” warns Mr. Jafri.

How to prevent it: In addition to dulling the colors of your favorite carpet or rug, sun fading can also change the colors, making your carpet or rug unrecognizable. Protecting them is not as difficult as one would think. Here are steps we can all take to keep our carpets and rugs looking new:

Place carpets and rugs out of direct sunlight: Even if the sun can reach it, your carpet or rug is safer in the center of the room as opposed to right next to the windows.

Close your draperies: If you do not like blocking the sun while you are at home, you can still close the drapes while you are at work, which are typically peak sun hours.

Use protective window treatments: It is very easy to find ultraviolet blocking window coatings, which can be unnoticeable if purchased in clear.

Use carpet/rug protectors: Many stores sell fluorocarbon protectors that need to be applied periodically. This would offer another layer of protection for your carpets and rugs. Be sure the product you purchase is safe for your specific carpet or rug material.

How to reverse it: If you have already noticed sun fading, there is no reason to worry! There are various ways to bring back the color of your carpets and rugs. One simple and safe way is a hot water and salt solution. First, combine equal parts hot water and salt and stir until the salt dissolves. Next, vacuum the carpet or rug well, then dampen a cloth and apply the mixture. Let the carpet or rug dry and vacuum again to remove the salt.