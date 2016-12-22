Belknap White Group taps Paul Castagliuolo as new president

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group, one of the largest floor covering distributors in the United States, has announced that effective Jan. 1, 2017, Paul Castagliuolo will become president of the company.

Castagliuolo joined Belknap in 1997 as controller and has served in various roles including, vice president of finance, CFO and mostly recently executive vice president and general manager. He has an undergraduate degree in finance and an MBA both from Bryant University.

Prior to joining Belknap Castagliuolo held finance positions for The Chase Manhattan Bank, Raytheon Company, The Providence Journal Company and Fleet Financial Group.

Raymond Mancini, Jr. will continue as chief executive officer and will focus his time on strategic initiatives.

“Paul has been a key member of the executive team for almost 20 years and is uniquely qualified to lead us into the future,” he said. “He has the skill set and work ethic that my family and I admire and appreciate. Over the years Paul has gained a tremendous amount of industry knowledge and has been integral in helping us grow our business.”

Castagliuolo welcomes the opportunity. “I’m very thankful for the confidence shown in me by the Mancini family. We have created a very strong company over the years and there is more opportunity ahead of us. We want to continue to best serve our customers and be their first choice when they need floor covering. The more successful we help them become, the more successful our manufacturing partners and Belknap will be.”

Belknap, which is privately held, was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Mass. Belknap serves the New England, New York and New Jersey markets and is a full-line flooring distributor carrying hardwood, resilient, ceramic, carpet, laminate and flooring installation supplies. Several of Belknap’s manufacturing partners include; Armstrong, Bruce, Mirage, Appalachian, Kahrs, American Olean, Crossville, Shaw, Miliken, Ten Oaks, Oakcrest, Ardex and Halex. Belknap has three major distribution facilities and six branch locations throughout the Northeast.