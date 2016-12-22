Haines brings on chief sales and marketing officer

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has appointed Chris Pratt as the company’s new chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, effective Dec. 20, 2016, Pratt will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the three Haines divisions: Armstrong division, CMH division and Supplies division. The CSMO is responsible for all customers and supplier matters, and most importantly, for defining and delivering the value Haines brings to its customers.

Pratt brings to Haines more than 15 years of sales and marketing leadership experience. He has held executive positions in sales and marketing with the Industrial Distribution Group and more recently with Turner Supply, where he was vice president of sales and marketing. Pratt holds an MBA from Duke University, and will be relocating to Maryland from Alabama.

In addition, Haines announced the retirement of Hoy Lanning, Haines’ current chief sales and marketing officer for our CMH division. After an exemplary performance during the integration of CMH into Haines, Hoy will be retiring as of Jan. 1, 2018. Hoy will continue to report to Bruce Zwicker as senior CEO advisor, and through 2017 he will help Pratt with his transition.