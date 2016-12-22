Back To Homepage

Haines brings on chief sales and marketing officer

December 22, 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-4-05-38-pmGlen Burnie, Md.—Haines has appointed Chris Pratt as the company’s new chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, effective Dec. 20, 2016, Pratt will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the three Haines divisions: Armstrong division, CMH division and Supplies division. The CSMO is responsible for all customers and supplier matters, and most importantly, for defining and delivering the value Haines brings to its customers.

Pratt brings to Haines more than 15 years of sales and marketing leadership experience. He has held executive positions in sales and marketing with the Industrial Distribution Group and more recently with Turner Supply, where he was vice president of sales and marketing. Pratt holds an MBA from Duke University, and will be relocating to Maryland from Alabama.

In addition, Haines announced the retirement of Hoy Lanning, Haines’ current chief sales and marketing officer for our CMH division. After an exemplary performance during the integration of CMH into Haines, Hoy will be retiring as of Jan. 1, 2018. Hoy will continue to report to Bruce Zwicker as senior CEO advisor, and through 2017 he will help Pratt with his transition.

Tags
chief salesChris PrattFCNewsflooringFloorsHainesmarketing officer
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

Haines brings on chief sales and marketing officer

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has appointed Chris Pratt as the company’s new chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, effective Dec. 20, 2016, Pratt will lead

Read More

Belknap White Group taps Paul Castagliuolo as new president

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group, one of the largest floor covering distributors in the United States, has announced that effective Jan. 1, 2017, Paul Castagliuolo will become president of the

Read More

Stanton Carpet to highlight new styles at Surfaces

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet Corp. will highlight various new styles at Surfaces (Booth 6455). According to the company, the lineup of innovative products will set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury

Read More
© 2016 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.