Lisbiz Strategies: Use behavioral economics to your advantage

December 19/26, 2016: Volume 31, Issue 14

By Lisbeth Calandrino

Simply put, behavioral economics provides a framework to understand the real-world, decision-making process. We’d like to believe we are all rational human beings and, therefore, make logical decisions. In reality, nothing could be farther from the truth.

So how can behavioral economics help you improve your profit margin? A better understanding of how and why consumers spend their money can help you persuade them to spend it on your products or service.

Everyone loves the word “free” (even though everyone knows nothing is really free). Have you noticed how consumers react to the prospect of “free carpet installation” or how quickly they walk out the door when they learn it’s not offered? It’s a fact that dopamine levels in our brain are actually measurably enhanced by the word free. When dopamine levels are raised, we feel good and tend to act irrationally. This could be why consumers flock to take advantage of free items no matter how ridiculous the actual purchase terms seem to be.

For many people, instant gratification is more important than their own future. Feeling good now is more important than paying attention to their budget or actual cost vs. value. People overspend when they are feeling depressed, i.e., “This will make me feel better.”

Following are some key points about behavioral economics to remember: