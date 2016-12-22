Back To Homepage

Michael Halebian & Co. receives American Biltrite’s 2016 Outstanding Performance Award

December 22, 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

haleiban-outstanding-perf-2016Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite, a North American manufacturer of specialty commercial flooring products, presented its Outstanding Performance Award for 2016 to Michael Halebian & Co. at their offices in Carlstadt, N.J. on Dec. 20. The award is presented annually to the American Biltrite distributor that achieves the highest growth during the year.

“The decision to present the award to Michael Halebian was an easy one,” said Jean-Pierre Benoit, general manager for American Biltrite. “They had an outstanding performance in 2016 in all product categories and we look forward to our mutual success in 2017.”

Michael Halebian & Co. distributes American Biltrite products throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Pictured from right to left: Lou Soscia, commercial sales manager, Halebian; Jean-Pierre Benoit, general manager, American Biltrite; Michael Halebian, president; Joe Choflet, general manager, Halebian; John Kronemeyer, VP sales & marketing, American Biltrite.

Tags
2016American BiltriteAwarddistributorsFCNewsflooringFloorsMichael Halebian & Co.Outstanding Performance Award
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

Stanton Carpet to highlight new styles at Surfaces

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet Corp. will highlight various new styles at Surfaces (Booth 6455). According to the company, the lineup of innovative products will set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury

Read More

NWFA and Mohawk Flooring launch partnership to promote NWFAU

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring after they adopted NWFA University into the Mohawk University to fulfill wood floor training for

Read More

Michael Halebian & Co. receives American Biltrite’s 2016 Outstanding Performance Award

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite, a North American manufacturer of specialty commercial flooring products, presented its Outstanding Performance Award for 2016 to Michael Halebian & Co. at their offices in Carlstadt,

Read More
© 2016 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.