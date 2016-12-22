Michael Halebian & Co. receives American Biltrite’s 2016 Outstanding Performance Award

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite, a North American manufacturer of specialty commercial flooring products, presented its Outstanding Performance Award for 2016 to Michael Halebian & Co. at their offices in Carlstadt, N.J. on Dec. 20. The award is presented annually to the American Biltrite distributor that achieves the highest growth during the year.

“The decision to present the award to Michael Halebian was an easy one,” said Jean-Pierre Benoit, general manager for American Biltrite. “They had an outstanding performance in 2016 in all product categories and we look forward to our mutual success in 2017.”

Michael Halebian & Co. distributes American Biltrite products throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Pictured from right to left: Lou Soscia, commercial sales manager, Halebian; Jean-Pierre Benoit, general manager, American Biltrite; Michael Halebian, president; Joe Choflet, general manager, Halebian; John Kronemeyer, VP sales & marketing, American Biltrite.