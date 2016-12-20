Back To Homepage

NAFCD names 2016 award recipients

December 20, 2016
screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-5-40-04-pmChicago—Celebrating leaders in the flooring industry, the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) awarded its NAFCD Lifetime Achievement award, NAFCD Leadership in Action Award and NAFCD Growth Award recipients last month at the 2016 NAFCD Annual Convention.

The NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and made outstanding contributions that have led to expanding the vision of the floor covering distribution channel. Lucky Burke of Readers Wholesale in Houston, Texas, and Dennis Cook and Melinda McChesney of Gilford•Johnson based in Jeffersonville, Ind., were all 2016 recipients.

The NAFCD Leadership in Action Award recognizes individuals for the positive impact and meaningful contributions they have made to their company’s success. Recipients of the 2016 award were Russ Rogg of Metroflor Corporation in Norwalk, Conn., Shawn Gagg of Jaeckle Distributors in Madison, Wis., and Mike Barrett of J.J. Haines based in Glen Burnie, Md.

Introduced in 2015, NAFCD recognizes a member who has made outstanding contributions in furthering NAFCD membership. From increasing engagement with current members and growing support from industry partners to exceptional efforts in member recruitment, the NAFCD Growth Award is presented to a member who has had a positive impact on the association over the past year. Heidi Cronin of The Cronin Co. in Portland, Ore., was presented with this year’s NAFCD Growth Award.

Visit www.NAFCD.org for more information and to view all past NAFCD award recipients.

