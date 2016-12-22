Back To Homepage

NWFA and Mohawk Flooring launch partnership to promote NWFAU

December 22, 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2016-07-28 at 4.31.52 PMSt. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring after they adopted NWFA University into the Mohawk University to fulfill wood floor training for their customers.

“Mohawk is pleased to be working with the NWFA in providing our valued retail partners with best-in-class training focused on successfully selling, positioning and installing Mohawk’s hard surface products,” said Susan Hahn, Mohawk’s director of new business development. “We look forward to growing this partnership throughout 2017 as we bring value to the marketplace and to our customers through this integrated training program.”

Last week, Brett Miller, NWFA vice president of education and certification, and Stephanie Owen, NWFA director of education, attended the Mohawk Flooring show in order to launch this new partnership as well as to run training demonstrations on the show floor.

“Everyone who came by our booth was very excited about the opportunity to get their employees engaged with online wood floor training,” Miller said. “The same theme was continuously discussed, ‘everyone wants wood floors, we just need to feel confident selling them the right products.’” Owen added, “NWFAU gives them a consistent point of education and information to be sure everyone is on the same page.”

To learn more about NWFA University and the training opportunities available in 2017, visit NWFA’s website.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsMohawk flooringNWFANWFAUtrainingwoodwood floors
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

Stanton Carpet to highlight new styles at Surfaces

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet Corp. will highlight various new styles at Surfaces (Booth 6455). According to the company, the lineup of innovative products will set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury

Read More

NWFA and Mohawk Flooring launch partnership to promote NWFAU

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring after they adopted NWFA University into the Mohawk University to fulfill wood floor training for

Read More

Michael Halebian & Co. receives American Biltrite’s 2016 Outstanding Performance Award

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite, a North American manufacturer of specialty commercial flooring products, presented its Outstanding Performance Award for 2016 to Michael Halebian & Co. at their offices in Carlstadt,

Read More
© 2016 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.