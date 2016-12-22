NWFA and Mohawk Flooring launch partnership to promote NWFAU

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring after they adopted NWFA University into the Mohawk University to fulfill wood floor training for their customers.

“Mohawk is pleased to be working with the NWFA in providing our valued retail partners with best-in-class training focused on successfully selling, positioning and installing Mohawk’s hard surface products,” said Susan Hahn, Mohawk’s director of new business development. “We look forward to growing this partnership throughout 2017 as we bring value to the marketplace and to our customers through this integrated training program.”

Last week, Brett Miller, NWFA vice president of education and certification, and Stephanie Owen, NWFA director of education, attended the Mohawk Flooring show in order to launch this new partnership as well as to run training demonstrations on the show floor.

“Everyone who came by our booth was very excited about the opportunity to get their employees engaged with online wood floor training,” Miller said. “The same theme was continuously discussed, ‘everyone wants wood floors, we just need to feel confident selling them the right products.’” Owen added, “NWFAU gives them a consistent point of education and information to be sure everyone is on the same page.”

To learn more about NWFA University and the training opportunities available in 2017, visit NWFA’s website.