American Guild launches luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring at TISE 2017
San Diego—American Guild will launch its Steadcrest collection at this year’s Surfaces (booth 1137) at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from Jan. 18-20. The Steadcrest collection captures the natural beauty of wood and stone in American Guild’s extraordinary new line of luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring.
Available in a variety of visuals, American Guild premium vinyl offers distinct colors, textures and patterning in a durable, low maintenance resilient flooring option.
“American Guild’s expansion into vinyl represents a fantastic and important moment for the brand as it opens itself up to a much larger market,” said Michelle Lee, director of resilient flooring. “Its unique take on resilient flooring will absolutely captivate customers. Our wood visuals, for example, offer a high variation patterning for an incredibly rich flooring experience and visual that upholds the luxury appeal of American Guild.”
For more information about American Guild products, visit their website.