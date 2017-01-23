Back To Homepage

Aquafil USA awarded a 2017 Green Good Design award

January 23, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 10.47.30 AMCartersville, Ga.—The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design awarded Aquafil USA a 2017 Green Good Design award for its Econyl fibers, made of 100% regenerated nylon using the Econyl Regeneration System.

The Econyl Regeneration System is an intelligent and sustainable way to create Nylon 6 fibers from waste in a continuous loop production cycle. As part of the process, waste containing high levels of Nylon 6, such as fishing nets and carpets, is transformed back into raw material without any loss of quality.

Green Good Design’s goal is to bestow international recognition to those outstanding individuals, companies, organizations, governments and institutionstogether with their products, services, programs, ideas and conceptsthat have forwarded exceptional thinking and inspired greater progress toward a healthier and more sustainable universe.

“Aquafil USA continues to invest valuable assets into creating high quality, sustainable products,” said Franco Rossi, president of Aquafil USA. “We were thrilled our company was recognized by Green Good Design as an exceptional leader in sustainable manufacturing.”

The full list of awards is posted on the European Centre’s website.

 

Aquafill USA, Award, carpet, nylon 6, Green Good Design, flooring
Tile of Spain names winners of fifth annual Passport to Creativity contest

Miami—Four winners are heading to Spain thanks to the fifth annual Tile of Spain Passport to Creativity contest. Each year, Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging

Fuse Alliance enters partnership with NTCA

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, has entered a partnership with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The NTCA is the largest tile contractor’s

