Armstrong Flooring wins two 2016 Good Design Awards for design excellence

Lancaster, Pa.–Two of Armstrong Flooring’s products–Vivero luxury flooring with patent-pending Diamond 10 Technology and Performance Plus hardwood–were awarded the Good Design 2016 Award. The award emphasizes quality design of the highest form, function and aesthetic.

The Good Design Award is conferred annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design together with The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. The Museum received several thousand entries in 2016 from companies in over 55 countries.

Performance Plus flooring, a high-performance hardwood, is an acrylic-impregnated engineered hardwood that offers superior durability and dent resistance over traditional hardwood. It is offered in five wood species and in low and high gloss options for a variety of stylish floors. For a floor that’s tough inside and out, Performance Plus has the strength to stand up to everyday life in even the busiest home.

The company’s newest innovation, Vivero luxury flooring, features patent-pending Diamond 10 Technology. With 33 colors in four different looks including Rustic, Traditional, Exotic and Stone, the new collection captures nature’s artistry and the true-to-life warmth and texture of hardwood and stone. By infusing the surface with cultured diamond particles, Vivero with Diamond 10 harnesses its strength with twice the protection against dents, scratches, scuffs and staining for an easy-to-clean, lifelong finish. Its IntegriLock system offers a quick, glue-free installation.