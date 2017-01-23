Beauflor highlights new collections at Surfaces

Las Vegas—Beauflor, a global leader in flooring solutions which now manufactures in the U.S., continues to innovate its North American product offerings with new collections revealed at The International Surface Event (TISE). Following are the company’s newest collections ranging from luxury vinyl to cushion vinyl to engineered wood and more.

Beauflor’s new Blacktex collection of Luxury Vinyl Roll (LVR) offers stone tile and wood plank designs that not only feature color depth, but also closely mimic the textures of their natural counterparts. LVR is warm and soft underfoot, water resistant, environmentally friendly and easy to install, clean and maintain. In addition, LVR provides sound absorption qualities and offers loose lay up to 400 square feet.

Jazz, Beauflor’s latest commercial collection of Cushion Vinyl, lays a solid foundation for any home related scenario or day-to-day flooring incident. The floor is backed by a 10-year warranty and Power Bac backing for added durability.

Beauflor has added eight new designs to its PURE luxury vinyl tiles and planks. PURE is easy to install, and eliminates headaches with lightweight construction and unique leveling properties made possible by Beauflor’s proprietary Rigid Composite Board technology. PURE leverages Beauflor’s patented DreamClick technology and 360-degree design, which makes it faster to install than other traditional click and glue down systems.

Beauflor’s new collections of Engineered Wood Flooring include: El Paso, which mimics American Oak; Sonoma, inspired by American Hickory; Nantucket, which possesses a reclaimed lumber look reminiscent of American Red Oak; Aurora, which has an aged appearance evocative of Plantation Grown Seringa Hardwood; and Annapolis, designed to resemble classic American White Oak.