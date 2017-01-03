Ceramics of Italy extends 2017 Tile Competition deadline

New York, N.Y.—Ceramics of Italy has extended the deadline for its 2017 Tile Competition to Jan. 13. All North America-based architects and designers who have used Italian ceramic or porcelain tile within the past five years are eligible to submit their projects in the residential, commercial and institutional categories. Prizes include $3,000, a trip to Bologna, Italy for a CEU-accredited trip to Cersaie and a trip to Orlando to present their project at Coverings.

The competition guidelines, online application and an archive of winning projects from past years can be found on the Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition website. There is no fee to enter and multiple submissions are accepted.