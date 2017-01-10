Cherokee Carpet Industries sells 100% of stock to top executives

Dalton, Ga.—Cherokee Carpet Industries’ former owner Ann Eaton has sold company stock to senior executives. Randy Hatch, former COO, will assume the role of president and chief executive officer. Richard Abramowicz, former EVP of sales marketing, will assume the role of executive vice president of sales and chief marketing officer. Hatch and Abramowicz’ responsibilities will include all divisions: Southwind Carpet Mills, Cherokee Carpets and Northstar Carpets.

Cherokee is a manufacturer of residential and light commercial carpet. Future plans are to continue growing the business to independent retailers under the Southwind banner through innovative products, such as the company’s new Aurora collection. The company will continue to be innovative in its introductions of luxury vinyl plank and its new hardwood collection. Cherokee Carpet Industries will also continue to service its export and distribution business under the Cherokee name.