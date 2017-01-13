Back To Homepage

Creating Your Space helps flooring dealers create more leads, sales

January 13, 2017
San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space, an independent provider of online marketing products and services specifically for retail flooring dealers, will be introducing Easy Email Marketing at The International Surface Event (TISE), Jan. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

Easy Email Marketing is designed to maximize sales from leads and former customers using the pre-designed emails and platform created to make the process both customizable and easy to implement.

Visit Creating Your Space in booth #4307 and take advantage of Surfaces Show discounts on Easy Email Marketing, Custom Websites, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, Reviews & Directories and Social Media.

