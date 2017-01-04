CRI taps industry veteran Richard Turner as technical director

Dalton, Ga.—Richard Turner, a 45-year veteran of the carpet industry, will be joining The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as director of technical services and programs.

“Richard is an expert in many aspects of the flooring industry and he will be a great addition to our team at CRI,” said Joe Yarbrough, CRI president.

Turner most recently served as the senior manager of sustainability & regulatory affairs at Mohawk Industries. He also has work experience in laboratory management and quality assurance for Mohawk. Turner has been active with CRI, serving on a number of committees and panels, including the Product Performance and Standards panel that oversees the organization’s testing programs and standards.

“I am honored to join this influential organization in a new capacity,” said Turner. “I look forward to helping CRI support the carpet industry’s continued growth and innovation.”

Turner also served in several leadership roles as a company representative with the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM). He was awarded ASTM’s 2002 Certificate of Appreciation for the development of a “Guide for Testing Pile Yarn Floor Covering,” which was developed to aid architects, specifiers and buyers in evaluating carpet for the intended end use application. He also was awarded the 2014 ASTM “Honorary Membership Award,” for his years of leadership.