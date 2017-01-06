Back To Homepage

Crossville to host live stream education sessions at Surfaces

January 06, 2017
screen-shot-2017-01-06-at-2-00-31-pmCrossville, Tenn.—Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville will offer unique education sessions at booth 5403 during The International Surfaces Event. In addition to the opportunity for show attendees to view sessions in person, Crossville will stream the content on Facebook Live.

“With these quick learning sessions, we’re putting the spotlight on the creative solutions that our products offer for flooring retailers and their customers,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville. “The ideas and information we’ll be sharing take the trade show experience to another level, and by live streaming our sessions, we’re excited to include a broader audience that can benefit from all we have to share.”

screenshot_2017-01-06_12-19-09

Lindsey Waldrep

A panel discussion featuring two prominent interior designers is among the sessions Crossville is hosting. Charlotte, N.C.’s Lisa Mende and Las Vegas-based Patricia Gaylor will discuss tile trends and tips for retailers in working with design professionals.

“We are focused on giving attendees some great take-aways that they can immediately take action on—insights that will help them improve their businesses,” Waldrep added.

Following is a list of all sessions Crossville will host in-booth and online via Facebook Live.

January 18:

  • 10:00-10:15 a.m. – At Home with Porcelain Tile Panels
  • 11:00-11:20 a.m. – Advances in Porcelain Tile Panels
  • 2:00-2:15 a.m. – New to You from Crossville

January 19:

  • 9:30-9:50 a.m. – Introduction to Tile
  • 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Designer Panel Discussion
  • 2:00-2:15 p.m. – New to You from Crossville

To reserve a seat, click here.

