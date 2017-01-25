Domotex 2017 puts fresh wind in the sails of the global floor coverings industry

Hannover, Germany—After four action-packed days, Domotex 2017 drew to a close, chalking up considerable growth in terms of its exhibitor lineup and the total amount of space booked, and with an even higher percentage of exhibitors and visitors from abroad. A total of 1,409 exhibitors from more than 60 countries showcased their latest innovations to a global audience at the Hannover Exhibition Center, once again impressively highlighting the innovative spirit and high performance capability of the floor coverings industry.

“Thanks to its strong exhibitor lineup, myriad innovations and unparalleled international scope and reach, DOMOTEX has impressively underscored its reputation as the international floor covering industry’s leading marketplace and showcase for innovations,” remarked Dr. Andreas Gruchow, the Deutsche Messe managing board member in charge of Domotex. “Our exhibitors were particularly pleased with the high caliber of the international audience they encountered here, while the show’s visitors, for their part, responded enthusiastically to the globally unrivalled array of offerings at Domotex.”

Attendance was on a par with the last comparable Domotex, staged in 2015. Around 70% of visitors were from abroad, with the majority (43%) coming from EU countries. There was a considerable increase in visitors from the near and Middle East (up 9%) as well as East and Central Asia (up 16%). Appreciably more visitors came from the U.S. and the United Kingdom, in particular.

“Domotex is a very important trade fair for USFloors as the makers of COREtec,” said Piet Dossche, CEO, USFloors. “Last year we used Domotex for the European launch of COREtec, and that was a tremendous success. This year we are unveiling a total of 29 new designs at Domotex, and they have been meeting with a very good initial response here in Hannover. Visiting professionals are showing keen interest in our new colors. We are also amazed at the huge media interest we have experienced at our stand, which is twice as big as last year’s.”