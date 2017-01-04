DuChâteau’s The Atelier Series rings in New Year with resilient flooring

San Diego, Calif.—DuChâteau’s most exclusive luxury division, The Atelier Series, has stepped into the world of resilient flooring with The Sovereign Edition. The new vinyl flooring line is set to launch at The International Surface Event at booth #1137 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino from Jan. 18-20.

The Atelier Series Luxury Performance Vinyl Flooring carries on the division’s signature natural aesthetic with an embossed in register for a truly one of a kind look and feel. Boasting a 3 mm thickness in a 7” and 9.25” wide format, this ceramic-reinforced polyurethane ultra-resistant coating promises to keep its beautiful finish for years in both residential and commercial applications.

In addition to the reveal of The Sovereign Edition, DuChâteau will be showcasing all of their surfaces, including their newly expanded Vinyl DeLuxe line, Concrete DeLuxe, Porcelain DeLuxe, their award-winning hardwood and wall coverings along with their one-of-a-kind luxury engineered hardwood, The Atelier Series.