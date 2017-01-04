Back To Homepage

DuChâteau’s The Atelier Series rings in New Year with resilient flooring

January 04, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Shown is new vinyl from The Atelier Series.

Shown is new vinyl from The Atelier Series.

San Diego, Calif.—DuChâteau’s most exclusive luxury division, The Atelier Series, has stepped into the world of resilient flooring with The Sovereign Edition. The new vinyl flooring line is set to launch at The International Surface Event at booth #1137 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino from Jan. 18-20.

The Atelier Series Luxury Performance Vinyl Flooring carries on the division’s signature natural aesthetic with an embossed in register for a truly one of a kind look and feel. Boasting a 3 mm thickness in a 7” and 9.25” wide format, this ceramic-reinforced polyurethane ultra-resistant coating promises to keep its beautiful finish for years in both residential and commercial applications.

In addition to the reveal of The Sovereign Edition, DuChâteau will be showcasing all of their surfaces, including their newly expanded Vinyl DeLuxe line, Concrete DeLuxe, Porcelain DeLuxe, their award-winning hardwood and wall coverings along with their one-of-a-kind luxury engineered hardwood, The Atelier Series.

Tags
Atelier SeriesDuChateauFCNewsflooringFloorsresilientThe Sovereign Edition
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

DuChâteau’s The Atelier Series rings in New Year with resilient flooring

San Diego, Calif.—DuChâteau’s most exclusive luxury division, The Atelier Series, has stepped into the world of resilient flooring with The Sovereign Edition. The new vinyl flooring line is set to launch at The

Read More

Metroflor’s Arthur Clarke joins HPDC Harmonization Initiative

Norwalk, Conn.—Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor’s environmental and compliance manager, has been appointed a member of the newly created Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) Harmonization Initiative Technical Sub Group (TSG)—the next

Read More

Loxcreen Flooring Group’s professional division undergoes rebranding

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has recently consolidated and simplified its professional market presence under the newly name M-D PRO. The professional division launched the name just prior to the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.