EFI reports record Q4, full year 2016 results

January 26, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 9.49.31 AMFremont, Calif.—Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

The company reported record fourth quarter revenue of $266.7 million, up 4% compared to fourth quarter 2015 revenue of $256.5 million. GAAP net income was $20.5 million, up 99% compared to $10.3 million for the same period in 2015 or $0.43 per diluted share, up 105% compared to $0.21 per diluted share for the same period in 2015. Non-GAAP net income was $36.3 million, up 23% compared to non-GAAP net income of $29.4 million for the same period in 2015 or $ 0.77 per diluted share, up 26% compared to $0.61 per diluted share for the same period in 2015. Cash flow from operating activities was $65.2 million, up 141% compared to $27.1 million during the same period in 2015

EFI also reported revenue of $992.1 million, up 12% year-over-year compared to $882.5 million for the same period in 2015. GAAP net income was $45.5 million, up 36% compared to $33.5 million for the same period in 2015 or $0.95 per diluted share, up 36% compared to $0.70 per diluted share for the same period in 2015.  Non-GAAP net income was $116.8 million, up 19% compared to non-GAAP net income of $97.9 million for the same period in 2015 or $2.44 per diluted share, up 20% compared to $2.03 per diluted share for the same period in 2015.  Cash flow from operating activities was $121.1 million, up 77% compared to $68.3 million during the same period in 2015.

“EFI delivered another record revenue quarter and our team’s execution drove significant improvements in margins, cash flow and earnings per share, despite the negative impact of foreign currency,” said Guy Gecht, CEO of EFI.  “As we start the New Year we are even more excited about the road ahead, especially with our upcoming introduction of the Nozomi platform targeted at digital printing for packaging.”

