Floorco Distribution introduces new Meridian brand

Baltimore—Floorco Distribution, a division of Floorco LLC, celebrates the launch of its private label brand, Meridian Elevated Essentials. Meridian is a new floor covering brand developed in house to provide quality, differentiated offerings at a value today’s consumers desire.

The initial Meridian line includes an assortment of carpet, hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring and will soon tap into the laminate and ceramic categories. “As a distributor, creating a unique private label brand allows us to hand-select the best products for our market from each supplier and promote them in a new, unique way all under one brand,” said Danielle Fields, Floorco marketing director. “This sets us apart in a heavily seeded distribution market and ensures us single distribution. For our customers, this provides them a new, go-to program of floor covering products all available next-day. And for consumers, more influenced today by color, style and performance of a product, our Meridian brand collection meets their needs.”

Supporting this launch are creative selling tools with innovative displays and merchandise, including it’s consumer-friendly website. The site is entirely dedicated to the private label brand and includes a Retailer Locator for consumers to easily find a Meridian displaying dealer. “The Meridian brand is influenced by minimalist modern aesthetics to minimize distractions and make the selling and shopping experience easier to navigate. We are excited to bring a fresh, new brand to the market place,” said Jody Lee Oliver, Floorco brand manager.