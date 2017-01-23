Back To Homepage

Floorco Distribution introduces new Meridian brand

January 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meridian_Elevated_Essentials_Floorco_DistributionBaltimore—Floorco Distribution, a division of Floorco LLC, celebrates the launch of its private label brand, Meridian Elevated Essentials. Meridian is a new floor covering brand developed in house to provide quality, differentiated offerings at a value today’s consumers desire.

The initial Meridian line includes an assortment of carpet, hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring and will soon tap into the laminate and ceramic categories.  “As a distributor, creating a unique private label brand allows us to hand-select the best products for our market from each supplier and promote them in a new, unique way all under one brand,” said Danielle Fields, Floorco marketing director. “This sets us apart in a heavily seeded distribution market and ensures us single distribution. For our customers, this provides them a new, go-to program of floor covering products all available next-day. And for consumers, more influenced today by color, style and performance of a product, our Meridian brand collection meets their needs.”

Supporting this launch are creative selling tools with innovative displays and merchandise, including it’s consumer-friendly website. The site is entirely dedicated to the private label brand and includes a Retailer Locator for consumers to easily find a Meridian displaying dealer. “The Meridian brand is influenced by minimalist modern aesthetics to minimize distractions and make the selling and shopping experience easier to navigate. We are excited to bring a fresh, new brand to the market place,” said Jody Lee Oliver, Floorco brand manager.

Tags
FCNewsFloorco DistributionflooringFloorsMeridian brand
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk Industries releases 2016 Sustainability Report

Calhoun, Ga.—The 2016 Sustainability Report released by Mohawk Industries paints a comprehensive picture of the company’s innovation, passion and commitment to a better tomorrow. “In 2016, our company enjoyed a

Read More

NWFA’s Anita Howard receives Above & Beyond award

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) chief operating officer, Anita Howard, was chosen as the recipient of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 2017 Above & Beyond award. “Every year

Read More

ARDEX Americas wins Engaging Pittsburgh Innovation People Practices award

Aliquippa, Pa—Ardex Americas has received the Engaging Pittsburgh Innovative People Practices award, recognized in the category: Innovation in Learning and Development. The Pittsburgh Human Resources Association (PHRA), the largest Pittsburgh

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.