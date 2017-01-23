I4F receives second Canadian patent grant for 3L TripleLock technology

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) is receiving a second patent grant on its 3L TripleLock technology from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). I4F has received an intention to grant letter from the CIPO for a divisional patent application, published as CA2,908,083. This provides I4F’s licensees with an extended scope of patent protection and additional legal certainty of 3L TripleLock’s innovative character in Canada.

The company’s global patent strategy is designed to maintain flexibility as well as to fortify and broaden the scope of patent protection in relation to 3L TripleLock and its other technologies. This benefits I4F licensees and makes it more difficult for competitors to design around I4F’s patent portfolio.

“The imminent grant of our second Canadian patent grant is significant as now both the U.S. and Canada have an extended scope of protection on our 3L TripleLock technology,” said John Rietveldt, CEO, Innovations4Flooring. “This, together with last week’s ruling from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency, approving the import of products incorporating 3L TripleLock and Click4U into the USA, gives our licensees rock-solid protection both across North America and Europe.”