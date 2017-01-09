Inspect Solutions launches tuition incentive program for new flooring inspectors

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—Answering a demand to bring new, trained, certified inspectors to the flooring industry, Inspect Solutions is introducing a tuition incentive program for new inspectors.

“Like many other segments of our industry, we see an aging inspector population and a need to bring more, well trained inspectors into our industry,” said Ron Gould, president/CEO of Inspect Solutions. “We have decided to offer a financial incentive to attract new inspectors along with providing all our inspectors on-going technical information and education opportunities to help develop their skills and provide consistent on-the-job training.”

As part of the new program, Inspect Solutions will provide constructive, real time data to approved training facilities on the challenges commonly encountered with new inspectors trained in their programs. Gould explained, “There has never been on-going feedback within our educational system. This information will help the schools strengthen their curriculum and give them the ability to teach their students what is required in the real world and will enhance their success in our industry.”

For more information contact Inspect Solutions at (888) 854-0946 or inspector@inspectsolutions.com. You can also visit Inspect Solutions at Booth 6431 at The International Surfaces Event.