Back To Homepage

Inspect Solutions launches tuition incentive program for new flooring inspectors

January 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

inspectFort Lauderdale, Fla.—Answering a demand to bring new, trained, certified inspectors to the flooring industry, Inspect Solutions is introducing a tuition incentive program for new inspectors.

“Like many other segments of our industry, we see an aging inspector population and a need to bring more, well trained inspectors into our industry,” said Ron Gould, president/CEO of Inspect Solutions. “We have decided to offer a financial incentive to attract new inspectors along with providing all our inspectors on-going technical information and education opportunities to help develop their skills and provide consistent on-the-job training.”

As part of the new program, Inspect Solutions will provide constructive, real time data to approved training facilities on the challenges commonly encountered with new inspectors trained in their programs. Gould explained, “There has never been on-going feedback within our educational system. This information will help the schools strengthen their curriculum and give them the ability to teach their students what is required in the real world and will enhance their success in our industry.”

For more information contact Inspect Solutions at (888) 854-0946 or inspector@inspectsolutions.com. You can also visit Inspect Solutions at Booth 6431 at The International Surfaces Event.

Tags
educationFCNewsflooringflooring inspectorsFloorsInspect Solutionsprogram
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Inspect Solutions launches tuition incentive program for new flooring inspectors

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—Answering a demand to bring new, trained, certified inspectors to the flooring industry, Inspect Solutions is introducing a tuition incentive program for new inspectors. “Like many other segments

Read More

WFCA sponsored retailer education program takes off

Dalton, Ga.—According to Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA, the association will rollout new training modules and on-site educational camps available through its WFCA University training program. WFCA University, created in partnership

Read More

Crossville to host live stream education sessions at Surfaces

Crossville, Tenn.—Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville will offer unique education sessions at booth 5403 during The International Surfaces Event. In addition to the opportunity for show attendees to view sessions in

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.