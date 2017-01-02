Back To Homepage

INSTALL, Tarkett partner to prevent installation failure through new resilient specification

January 02, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

tarkett-specs-install_01Glassboro, N.J.—INSTALL has partnered with Tarkett to prevent floorcovering installation failure by integrating INSTALL certification requirements into its resilient specification. The two organizations introduced the new specification at the Carpenters International Training Center (ITC) in Las Vegas on Nov. 11, 2016.

Tarkett’s new specification language will take effect [immediately] and reads as follows:

“Contractors for floor covering installation should be experienced in managing commercial flooring projects and provide professional installers ‘qualified’ to install the flooring materials specified. An installer is ‘qualified’ if trained by Tarkett or a certified INSTALL resilient floor covering installer.”

According to Don Styka, director of field services at Tarkett, “INSTALL contractors are our chosen, quality-conscious labor force. This specification guarantees Tarkett’s products are installed correctly the first time, ensuring longevity and an exceptional end-user experience.”

INSTALL and Tarkett have a rich history of partnership with the mutual goal of improving industry standards. The two organizations have collaborated with the Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) for builders to deliver the Construction ICRA: Best Practices in Healthcare Construction. The comprehensive training and certification program is designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, provide training to healthcare and construction professionals, and ensure proper ICRA protocols and procedures are followed.

In addition to these contributions, Tarkett has been instrumental in the development and ongoing review of INSTALL curriculum and certification for carpet, resilient and substrate preparation.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsINSTALLinstallationresilientspecificationsTarkett
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

INSTALL, Tarkett partner to prevent installation failure through new resilient specification

Glassboro, N.J.—INSTALL has partnered with Tarkett to prevent floorcovering installation failure by integrating INSTALL certification requirements into its resilient specification. The two organizations introduced the new specification at the Carpenters

Read More

NTCA hires Spanish-speaking trainer for workshop program

Jackson, Miss.—The NTCA has hired Luis Bautista, owner of Master Tilesetter, LLC in Arlington, Texas, as its newest workshop trainer/presenter. Bautista, originally from Honduras, is a native Spanish speaker, and

Read More

Haines brings on chief sales and marketing officer

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has appointed Chris Pratt as the company’s new chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, effective Dec. 20, 2016, Pratt will lead

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.