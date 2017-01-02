INSTALL, Tarkett partner to prevent installation failure through new resilient specification

Glassboro, N.J.—INSTALL has partnered with Tarkett to prevent floorcovering installation failure by integrating INSTALL certification requirements into its resilient specification. The two organizations introduced the new specification at the Carpenters International Training Center (ITC) in Las Vegas on Nov. 11, 2016.

Tarkett’s new specification language will take effect [immediately] and reads as follows:

“Contractors for floor covering installation should be experienced in managing commercial flooring projects and provide professional installers ‘qualified’ to install the flooring materials specified. An installer is ‘qualified’ if trained by Tarkett or a certified INSTALL resilient floor covering installer.”

According to Don Styka, director of field services at Tarkett, “INSTALL contractors are our chosen, quality-conscious labor force. This specification guarantees Tarkett’s products are installed correctly the first time, ensuring longevity and an exceptional end-user experience.”

INSTALL and Tarkett have a rich history of partnership with the mutual goal of improving industry standards. The two organizations have collaborated with the Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) for builders to deliver the Construction ICRA: Best Practices in Healthcare Construction. The comprehensive training and certification program is designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, provide training to healthcare and construction professionals, and ensure proper ICRA protocols and procedures are followed.

In addition to these contributions, Tarkett has been instrumental in the development and ongoing review of INSTALL curriculum and certification for carpet, resilient and substrate preparation.