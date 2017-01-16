Is private label the future of retail salvation?

January 16/23, 2017: Volume 31, Number 16

By Reginald Tucker

For many dealers, the term private label has different connotations. For some, it represents another way to differentiate themselves from big boxes. For others, it’s an opportunity to charge more money based on exclusive programs. But it’s safe to say most dealers—regardless of whether they are aligned with a group or independent—view private label as a way to control their destiny.

“Being in a buying group has given us many benefits—one being able to have our own private-label brand,” said Carlton Billingsley, president and owner, Floors and More, Benton, Ark. As a member of both the FCA Network and Starnet, this approach sets him apart from the competition. “Private labels allow us to focus on products that are important to our market, and we work with our vendor partners to have a good assortment. This allows our customers to receive very good products at aggressive pricing while seeing products that are different from the dealer down the street.”

Dealers like Birmingham, Ala.-based Ted’s Abbey Carpet & Floor shared a similar experience. “We find promoting ourselves, our store and our story carries more weight with customers than simply a brand name,” said Ted Gregerson, owner. “Many flooring companies believe their brand names are well known, but they are not as renowned as they would like to think. And even if the customer does know [the name], we find consumers are not demanding a certain brand at the point of sale.”

That’s why Gregerson chooses to take the private-label approach. As an Abbey group member, his hardwood and laminate flooring products are marketed under the Alexander Smith private label or simply “Abbey.”

The private-label strategy also represents a competitive advantage for other dealers such as Dillabaugh’s Flooring America in Boise, Idaho. But it can have its downside. As Casey Dillabaugh, president, explains: “When we bring in a branded label, we negotiate pricing and/or limited availability so we have some sort of competitive edge. That being said, where we do lose on private label vs. brand label is the ability to shop product among the various retailers. So, whereas we might not lose margin, we may lose the job entirely.”

While private labels can certainly help improve profitability, some believe exclusive brands are the way to go. “We provide our members with exclusive brands, not just private-labeled products,” said Eric Demaree, president, Carpet One Floor & Home. “We add exclusive colors, superior warranties, product attributes and guarantees that cannot be offered by simply slapping on a private label. We integrate our exclusive brands in a comprehensive selling system that helps make the selection process easier for customers and the presentation process easier for retail sales professionals.”

All in all, though, experts agree there are more pros than cons when it comes to promoting private-label programs. Like anything else, proponents say, it has to be sold properly. “A common complaint I hear from flooring retailers is losing a sale because their client found the same product for less at a competitor down the street or on the Internet,” said Chris Coltran, industry consultant. “Continuing education for your salespeople is the best way to keep them from losing a sale.”

Seems pretty straightforward, but what’s a retailer to do if he is not already aligned with a mill or buying group? According to Coltran, manufacturer-aligned programs aren’t always an option for every dealer. Fortunately for retailers there other options. Distributor-based private label programs, for instance, have become increasingly popular over the past few years.