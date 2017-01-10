Karndean Designflooring debuts Korlok rigid core at Surfaces

Export, Pa.–Karndean Designflooring will debut Korlok, its premium rigid core floor, at this year’s Surfaces in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20. With the addition of Korlok, Karndean will have a product to cover any type of subfloor scenario across gluedown, loose lay and rigid core formats.

Korlok is a rigid core floor secured by a premium 5G vertical click locking mechanism that is quick and easy to install. Its innovative PVC K-Core ensures a stronger, more stable core that is as easy to install as gluedown LVT with a simple score and snap. Korlok’s K-Core provides unparalleled dimensional stability and may be installed over imperfect subfloors and over most existing hard floor coverings. Its attached foam underlayment and IIC rating of 62 make Korlok Kardean’s most acoustically friendly product to date and is well suited for any environment where you’re looking to reduce noise transfer to rooms below. The collection includes 12 new colorways in a 56” x 9” format, and will be available in Spring 2017.