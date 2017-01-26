Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring event supports Wounded Warrior Project

January 26, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Karndean Wounded Warrior FundraiserExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, recently held a charity event in Las Vegas to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Karndean celebrated another successful year at Arroyo Golf Club at Red Rock Country Club on Jan. 17, followed by a cocktail reception at the company’s Las Vegas showroom.

The total amount raised at the event was matched by Karndean to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that raises awareness and provides aid for the needs of injured service members, along with other programs and services.

This is the third year running that Karndean has used this event as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and hopes to continue to do so in the future. “These servicemen and women make a tremendous sacrifice, and this token of our gratitude has become something we look forward to doing each year at this event,” said Larry Browder, CEO, Karndean Designflooring.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Project, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Tags
eventFCNewsflooringFloorsKarndean DesignflooringSurfacesWounded Warrior Project
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Karndean Designflooring launches new Kaleidoscope Floorstyle digital tool

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, has launched a new version of its Floorstyle interactive specification tool specifically for its custom commercial collection, Kaleidoscope.

Read More

Karndean Designflooring event supports Wounded Warrior Project

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, recently held a charity event in Las Vegas to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. Karndean celebrated

Read More

EFI reports record Q4, full year 2016 results

Fremont, Calif.—Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016. The company

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.