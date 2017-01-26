Karndean Designflooring event supports Wounded Warrior Project

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, recently held a charity event in Las Vegas to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Karndean celebrated another successful year at Arroyo Golf Club at Red Rock Country Club on Jan. 17, followed by a cocktail reception at the company’s Las Vegas showroom.

The total amount raised at the event was matched by Karndean to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that raises awareness and provides aid for the needs of injured service members, along with other programs and services.

This is the third year running that Karndean has used this event as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and hopes to continue to do so in the future. “These servicemen and women make a tremendous sacrifice, and this token of our gratitude has become something we look forward to doing each year at this event,” said Larry Browder, CEO, Karndean Designflooring.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Project, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.