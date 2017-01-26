Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring launches new Kaleidoscope Floorstyle digital tool

January 26, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Kaleidscope FloorstyleExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, has launched a new version of its Floorstyle interactive specification tool specifically for its custom commercial collection, Kaleidoscope. This tool allows designers, architects and end-users to create truly unique designs in an easy-to-use digital format.

Kaleidoscope is an innovative collection of modular designs custom cut in compatible geometric formats, and utilizes the most popular colors from Karndean’s standard ranges, including woods, stones and new solid colors. Kaleidoscope shapes have complementary scale and angles which are designed to fit together, offering architects and designers unparalleled flexibility.

“With Kaleidoscope there are so many pattern and design combinations available that being able to experiment with different layouts is extremely important,” said Emil Mellow, vice president of marketing.

To use Kaleidoscope Floorstyle, first select a space in which to lay the floor. Next, choose a laying pattern from the collection’s six geometric designs and the number of desired colors to use within the design. Users have the option to change the angle of the floor, save designs, download CAD files and order samples.

Additional features include side-by-side comparison and social sharing capabilities. “Floorstyle is a valuable, one-stop tool for all Kaleidoscope resources,” Mellow said.

To launch Kaleidoscope Floorstyle, visit http://www.karndean.com/kaleidoscopefloorstyle.

Tags
customdesigndigital toolflooringFloorsFloorstyleKaleidoscopeKarndean Designflooringleadsvisual
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Karndean Designflooring launches new Kaleidoscope Floorstyle digital tool

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, has launched a new version of its Floorstyle interactive specification tool specifically for its custom commercial collection, Kaleidoscope.

Read More

Karndean Designflooring event supports Wounded Warrior Project

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, recently held a charity event in Las Vegas to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. Karndean celebrated

Read More

EFI reports record Q4, full year 2016 results

Fremont, Calif.—Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016. The company

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.