Karndean Designflooring launches new Kaleidoscope Floorstyle digital tool

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, has launched a new version of its Floorstyle interactive specification tool specifically for its custom commercial collection, Kaleidoscope. This tool allows designers, architects and end-users to create truly unique designs in an easy-to-use digital format.

Kaleidoscope is an innovative collection of modular designs custom cut in compatible geometric formats, and utilizes the most popular colors from Karndean’s standard ranges, including woods, stones and new solid colors. Kaleidoscope shapes have complementary scale and angles which are designed to fit together, offering architects and designers unparalleled flexibility.

“With Kaleidoscope there are so many pattern and design combinations available that being able to experiment with different layouts is extremely important,” said Emil Mellow, vice president of marketing.

To use Kaleidoscope Floorstyle, first select a space in which to lay the floor. Next, choose a laying pattern from the collection’s six geometric designs and the number of desired colors to use within the design. Users have the option to change the angle of the floor, save designs, download CAD files and order samples.

Additional features include side-by-side comparison and social sharing capabilities. “Floorstyle is a valuable, one-stop tool for all Kaleidoscope resources,” Mellow said.

To launch Kaleidoscope Floorstyle, visit http://www.karndean.com/kaleidoscopefloorstyle.