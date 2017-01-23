Karndean Designflooring wins two Good Design awards

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has been awarded two Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, for their Da Vinci and Kaleidoscope flooring collections.

The annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

The latest Da Vinci collection is a fresh take on today’s trends of natural color tones and reclaimed designs. Taking inspiration from the 2 ¾” planks that were standard in 20th century homes, the 12 new Da Vinci woods have been heavily influenced by the trend towards reclaimed materials and the aging processes applied to them to achieve their rustic finish. The collection’s 10 new stone looks offer weathered industrial, textile and natural visuals that represent the very essence of Karndean’s ability to create realistic wood and stone looks in LVT. This collection has a 30mil wear layer, and comes with a lifetime residential and 15-year commercial warranty.

The Kaldieoscope collection is unique in the U.S. commercial marketplace. The ability to mix shapes, colors and natural effects is unlimited—all without sacrificing quality, performance or ease of maintenance.

Good Design is presented by The Chicago Athenaeum, together with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies as the foremost program that honors and recognizes the best design talent and the best manufacturing worldwide. Winning products and graphics for 2016 can be viewed at the Museum’s website and www.europeanarch.eu.

View Karndean’s award winning products here: https://chi-athenaeum.org/floor-and-wallcovering-2016/.