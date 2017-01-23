Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring wins two Good Design awards

January 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Kaleidoscope TripointExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has been awarded two Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, for their Da Vinci and Kaleidoscope flooring collections.

The annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

The latest Da Vinci collection is a fresh take on today’s trends of natural color tones and reclaimed designs. Taking inspiration from the 2 ¾” planks that were standard in 20th century homes, the 12 new Da Vinci woods have been heavily influenced by the trend towards reclaimed materials and the aging processes applied to them to achieve their rustic finish. The collection’s 10 new stone looks offer weathered industrial, textile and natural visuals that represent the very essence of Karndean’s ability to create realistic wood and stone looks in LVT. This collection has a 30mil wear layer, and comes with a lifetime residential and 15-year commercial warranty.

The Kaldieoscope collection is unique in the U.S. commercial marketplace. The ability to mix shapes, colors and natural effects is unlimited—all without sacrificing quality, performance or ease of maintenance.

Good Design is presented by The Chicago Athenaeum, together with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies as the foremost program that honors and recognizes the best design talent and the best manufacturing worldwide. Winning products and graphics for 2016 can be viewed at the Museum’s website and www.europeanarch.eu.

View Karndean’s award winning products here: https://chi-athenaeum.org/floor-and-wallcovering-2016/.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Karndean Designflooring wins two Good Design awards

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has been awarded two Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, for their Da Vinci and Kaleidoscope flooring collections. The annual awards

Read More

I4F receives second Canadian patent grant for 3L TripleLock technology

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) is receiving a second patent grant on its 3L TripleLock technology from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). I4F has received an intention to grant letter from

Read More

Floorco Distribution introduces new Meridian brand

Baltimore—Floorco Distribution, a division of Floorco LLC, celebrates the launch of its private label brand, Meridian Elevated Essentials. Meridian is a new floor covering brand developed in house to provide quality,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.