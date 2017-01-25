Kemp’s Flooring joins Armstrong Flooring Elite Dealer program

Lancaster, Pa.—Kemp’s Flooring was named an Elite Dealer by Armstrong Flooring. Elite flooring showrooms are hand-selected retailers that display the broadest selection of Armstrong flooring in every product category from hardwood to vinyl sheet, from laminate to luxury vinyl tile.

Kemp’s Flooring has been family owned and operated since 1990. It was purchased by Dalton Wholesale Floors in 2016 and now has five locations, including Adairsville, Ellijay, Jasper and Dalton, Ga., as well as Huntsville, Ala. They work with residential and commercial customers and contractors and work with major suppliers to provide the best products at the best price. Kemp’s differs from its competitors through its diversity: The retailer stocks truckloads of products, trains its sales professionals to provide the best customer service and also is aggressive in digital advertising.

“Similar to Armstrong Flooring, we are built on Tradition, Quality and Service,” said Barry McEntire, owner. “We love the Elite program and the benefits it brings to our company via lead generation, co-op and marketing support. We appreciate the quality and value of Armstrong Flooring products, as well as its tremendous name recognition. But it’s the support, the open dialogue and the willingness to listen that sold us. Armstrong Flooring genuinely wants us to succeed, and gives us the tools and gives us the tools we need to do so, from providing marketing support and quality customer leads, and ultimately strengthen our position in the marketplace.

Elite Retailers go through extensive training that allows them to specialize in Armstrong Flooring product knowledge and installation expertise. As an Armstrong Flooring Elite Showroom, the store is co-branded on ArmstrongFlooring.com which also helps to provide qualified leads direct to the retailer.