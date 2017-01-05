Lone Star invests in Bentley Mills

Los Angeles—Bentley Mills, a California commercial carpet manufacturer, has recently signed a definitive agreement to be recapitalized by an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm. The transaction is expected to close in January 2017, pending customary closing conditions.

“Bentley is an iconic marketplace brand, ideally positioned for its next phase of growth,” said Donald Quintin, senior managing director at Lone Star. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the company and its leadership team, and to supporting them as they continue to expand their industry-leading commercial carpet product portfolio.”

Bentley, which was purchased by Dominus Capital in 2012 from Interface, Inc., will continue its operations in California.

“This acquisition is a direct outcome of Bentley’s tremendous success over the last four-plus years,” said Ralph Grogan, president of Bentley. “Lone Star is the best partner to invest in our future. We have a shared vision for continued growth—made possible through our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking products and services.”