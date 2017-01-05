Back To Homepage

Lone Star invests in Bentley Mills

January 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-3-01-04-pmLos Angeles—Bentley Mills, a California commercial carpet manufacturer, has recently signed a definitive agreement to be recapitalized by an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm. The transaction is expected to close in January 2017, pending customary closing conditions.

“Bentley is an iconic marketplace brand, ideally positioned for its next phase of growth,” said Donald Quintin, senior managing director at Lone Star. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the company and its leadership team, and to supporting them as they continue to expand their industry-leading commercial carpet product portfolio.”

Bentley, which was purchased by Dominus Capital in 2012 from Interface, Inc., will continue its operations in California.

“This acquisition is a direct outcome of Bentley’s tremendous success over the last four-plus years,” said Ralph Grogan, president of Bentley. “Lone Star is the best partner to invest in our future. We have a shared vision for continued growth—made possible through our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking products and services.”

Tags
BentleycommercialFCNewsflooringFloorsLone Starmanufacturer
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Lone Star invests in Bentley Mills

Los Angeles—Bentley Mills, a California commercial carpet manufacturer, has recently signed a definitive agreement to be recapitalized by an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm. The transaction

Read More

Quick-Step equips retailers for success at Surfaces

Dallas—Quick-Step plans to bring the same excitement, high degree of style, effective product presentation and clear selling messages to its 2017 Surfaces booth (5603) that the Quick-Step brand brings to

Read More

DuChâteau’s the Atelier Series rings in New Year with resilient flooring

San Diego, Calif.—DuChâteau’s most exclusive luxury division, the Atelier Series, has stepped into the world of resilient flooring with the Sovereign Edition. The new vinyl flooring line is set to launch at The

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.