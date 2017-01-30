Mannington recognizes outstanding sales associate with Spirit of Mannington award

Salem, N.J.—Last week at its annual Sales Meeting, Mannington Mills named Greg Young, district manager in the Midwest region, this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Mannington Award. This award recognizes people who exemplify Mannington’s core values of care, do the right thing, work hard/play hard and control our own destiny.

This prestigious award, first given in 1989, was renamed in 2015 to the Mark Hollinger Spirit of Mannington award, in memory of Mark Hollinger, Mannington vice president of distributor network, who passed away in 2014. In addition to the award itself, recipients receive a silver feather pin, which carries special significance. “The feather symbolizes honor, respect, humility, courage and strength—all the qualities Mark had, and that a Spirit of Mannington award winner also possesses,” said Keith Campbell, chairman of the board, Mannington Mills.