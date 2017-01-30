Back To Homepage

Mannington recognizes outstanding sales associate with Spirit of Mannington award

January 30, 2017
Salem, N.J.—Last week at its annual Sales Meeting, Mannington Mills named Greg Young, district manager in the Midwest region, this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Mannington Award. This award recognizes people who exemplify Mannington’s core values of care, do the right thing, work hard/play hard and control our own destiny.

This prestigious award, first given in 1989, was renamed in 2015 to the Mark Hollinger Spirit of Mannington award, in memory of Mark Hollinger, Mannington vice president of distributor network, who passed away in 2014. In addition to the award itself, recipients receive a silver feather pin, which carries special significance. “The feather symbolizes honor, respect, humility, courage and strength—all the qualities Mark had, and that a Spirit of Mannington award winner also possesses,” said Keith Campbell, chairman of the board, Mannington Mills.

Spirit of Mannington winners gathered with Mannington executives at the sales meeting last week in Las Vegas. From left: Zack Zehner, Sr. VP of Distributor Network, Ed Benz (2003 recipient), Travis Knotts (2012 recipient), Colin Monette (2015 recipient), David Fitzgerald (2013 recipient), Keith Campbell, Greg Young (2016 recipient), Sheila Harkins (1999 recipient), Bryan Bain (2009 recipient), Sandy Tyson (2014 recipient), John Rivers (2007 recipient), Ike Smicklo (2002 recipient), Jay Kopelson (1996 recipient) and Tom Eaton (2005 recipient).

