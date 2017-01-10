Measure Square estimating enters new level of collaboration

Pasadena, Calif.—Measure Square will launch its next generation of desktop takeoff estimating software at Surfaces in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20. The software is fully compatible with the company’s onsite measure mobile app to form a collaborative cloud solution that many flooring businesses need.

“Measure Square has its unique way of taking measure estimating technology to a new level of collaboration seamlessly with users’ existing workflow,” said Dr. Steven Wang, president of Measure Square.

With this software an estimator can complete an onsite measuring and sync it through the cloud. The estimates and diagrams are then instantly accessible to sales reps at the showroom to view and edit in front of the customer. Office installation managers can also open the project, review and verify seam layouts for installers. Other collaboration features include syncing with the same product database among field teams, customer signature at the spot and integration with popular flooring management systems such as QFloors, Comp-U-Floor, RollMaster and Pacific Solutions.

For detail, contact darienne@measuresquare.com or 626-683-9188 ext.112, or see a live demo at Surfaces show booth 4771.