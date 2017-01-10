Back To Homepage

Measure Square estimating enters new level of collaboration

January 10, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-10-27-31-amPasadena, Calif.—Measure Square will launch its next generation of desktop takeoff estimating software at Surfaces in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20. The software is fully compatible with the company’s onsite measure mobile app to form a collaborative cloud solution that many flooring businesses need.

“Measure Square has its unique way of taking measure estimating technology to a new level of collaboration seamlessly with users’ existing workflow,” said Dr. Steven Wang, president of Measure Square.

With this software an estimator can complete an onsite measuring and sync it through the cloud. The estimates and diagrams are then instantly accessible to sales reps at the showroom to view and edit in front of the customer. Office installation managers can also open the project, review and verify seam layouts for installers. Other collaboration features include syncing with the same product database among field teams, customer signature at the spot and integration with popular flooring management systems such as QFloors, Comp-U-Floor, RollMaster and Pacific Solutions.

For detail, contact darienne@measuresquare.com or 626-683-9188 ext.112, or see a live demo at Surfaces show booth 4771.

Tags
collaborationestimating softwareFCNewsflooringFloorsinstallationMeasure Squaretechnology
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Measure Square estimating enters new level of collaboration

Pasadena, Calif.—Measure Square will launch its next generation of desktop takeoff estimating software at Surfaces in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20. The software is fully compatible with the company’s onsite measure

Read More

Inspect Solutions launches tuition incentive program for new flooring inspectors

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—Answering a demand to bring new, trained, certified inspectors to the flooring industry, Inspect Solutions is introducing a tuition incentive program for new inspectors. “Like many other segments

Read More

WFCA expands University training program

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the rollout of new training modules and onsite educational camps available through its WFCA University training program. Created in partnership with

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.