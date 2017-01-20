Back To Homepage

Metroflor presents 2016 Performance Awards to Surfaces

January 20, 2017
Las Vegas–Metroflor celebrated its distribution partners across the entire brand portfolio by bestowing its performance awards during a reception at Caesars Palace hotel, coinciding with The International Surface Event (Surfaces) 2017. Metroflor’s distributor personnel attended, along with the company’s entire sales team, its Aligned Dealers and other key customers.
“Our outstanding results last year were achieved in large part to the efforts of our distributors, in concert with our sales team,” said Russ Rogg, Metroflor’s president and CEO. “Our partners outdid themselves once again in 2016, and we’re proud to acknowledge their role and achievement.”
Among the winners were Adleta Corp., Herregan Distributors, William M. Bird Co., Tri-West, Ltd., Ohio Valley Flooring and Reader’s Wholesale.
The Surfaces awards banquet also celebrated the unveiling of a bold marketing campaign for Metroflor’s revolutionary Isocore Technology luxury vinyl tile (LVT) core layer. The “I am Isocore” concept establishes a strong, relatable, human and personal voice for the brand, designed to provide a vehicle to communicate the product’s vast scientific, functional and emotional benefits. At the rock ‘n’ roll-themed gathering, in addition to a live band, achievement recognition and dancing, the evening prominently featured the new  Isocorecampaign. As guests approached the ballroom door, the “Red Carpet” photo took place in front of a 7.5-foot tall “vinyl” record album made entirely of Isocore LVT flooring, in a record sleeve emblazoned with a colorful, abstract “flaming” guitar and the words “I AM A ROCKSTAR. #IAmISOCORE.” Inside the venue, the dance floor, coasters and other accents were also fashioned from the Isocore flooring, including 3- and 6-foot table tops designed to look like record albums.
