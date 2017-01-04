Back To Homepage

Metroflor’s Arthur Clarke joins HPDC Harmonization Initiative

January 04, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Arthur Clarke

Arthur Clarke

Norwalk, Conn.—Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor’s environmental and compliance manager, has been appointed a member of the newly created Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) Harmonization Initiative Technical Sub Group (TSG)—the next step in a multi-year effort of sustainability leaders to harmonize reporting of product content and associated health information related to building products. The goal of the initiative is to remove ease-of-use, cost and complexity barriers to advancing the widespread use of material health reporting in the construction industry. The TSG members were appointed by the HPDC technical committee, following an open industry call for applicants.

The members of the HPDC TSG are: Jennifer Atlee, Prosoco; Catherine Bobenhausen, Vidaris; Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor; Wim Denecker, modulyss; Stacy Glass, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute; Nancy Hulsey, HKS; Casey Johnson, Forbo Flooring Systems; Monica Miller, ThyssenKrupp Elevator; Alexandra Muller, International Living Future Institute; Priya Premchandran, Google; Michelle Turner, Clean Production Action; and Denise Van Valkenburg, Herman Miller.

“It’s quite an honor to be working with such an esteemed and well-tenured group,” said Clarke. “It will be a collective effort among all members to determine how to best work towards the goal of harmonizing reporting methods related to product content and health information.”

Tags
Arthur ClarkeFCNewsflooringFloorsHarmonization InitiativeHPDCMetroflorTSG
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Wicanders introduces Hydrocork- View video!

Press Release

See More

Metroflor’s Arthur Clarke joins HPDC Harmonization Initiative

Norwalk, Conn.—Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor’s environmental and compliance manager, has been appointed a member of the newly created Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) Harmonization Initiative Technical Sub Group (TSG)—the next

Read More

Loxcreen Flooring Group’s professional division undergoes rebranding

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has recently consolidated and simplified its professional market presence under the newly name M-D PRO. The professional division launched the name just prior to the

Read More

CRI taps industry veteran Richard Turner as technical director

Dalton, Ga.—Richard Turner, a 45-year veteran of the carpet industry, will be joining The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as director of technical services and programs. “Richard is an expert

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.