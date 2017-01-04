Metroflor’s Arthur Clarke joins HPDC Harmonization Initiative

Norwalk, Conn.—Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor’s environmental and compliance manager, has been appointed a member of the newly created Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) Harmonization Initiative Technical Sub Group (TSG)—the next step in a multi-year effort of sustainability leaders to harmonize reporting of product content and associated health information related to building products. The goal of the initiative is to remove ease-of-use, cost and complexity barriers to advancing the widespread use of material health reporting in the construction industry. The TSG members were appointed by the HPDC technical committee, following an open industry call for applicants.

The members of the HPDC TSG are: Jennifer Atlee, Prosoco; Catherine Bobenhausen, Vidaris; Arthur Clarke III, Metroflor; Wim Denecker, modulyss; Stacy Glass, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute; Nancy Hulsey, HKS; Casey Johnson, Forbo Flooring Systems; Monica Miller, ThyssenKrupp Elevator; Alexandra Muller, International Living Future Institute; Priya Premchandran, Google; Michelle Turner, Clean Production Action; and Denise Van Valkenburg, Herman Miller.

“It’s quite an honor to be working with such an esteemed and well-tenured group,” said Clarke. “It will be a collective effort among all members to determine how to best work towards the goal of harmonizing reporting methods related to product content and health information.”