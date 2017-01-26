Back To Homepage

Mirage launches longer board lengths

January 26, 2017
P06585_Mirage_outil-longueur-EN_v13Saint-Georges—Mirage has launched new board lengths up to 82 inches (2,086 mm) for décors that are larger than life.

The new lengths represent an average increase of 25% for Mirage Engineered 5-inch (127 mm) and 6.5-inch (165 mm) widths, with all the authenticity of wood at its very best. The new lengths make any room in the house look bigger, and because fewer boards are needed to cover a given area, fewer joints are visible. The final results speak for themselves, with a look that’s even and opulent.

The new board length is yet another response from Mirage to the most exacting requirements in interior design. “The trend towards longer boards has continued this year,” explained Brad Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Mirage, the manufacturer Boa-Franc. “Increasing our board lengths—up to 82 inches now—supports that trend. It’s wood at its best, now available in more flooring types.”

The new lengths are available for all 5-inch (127 mm) and 6.5-inch (165 mm) width Mirage Engineered floors as well as the 7-3/4-inch (197 mm) width launched in 2016.

