My take: Here’s what you need to know about the economy—today

January 2/9, 2017: Volume 31, Number 15

By Steven Feldman

Happy New Year. Here’s to a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017 for us all.

I’ll begin the year much in the same manner as I did last year by highlighting some of the key points from noted economist Alan Beaulieu’s presentation at the NAFCD event this past fall. While there were too many for this space, I’ll attempt to include the most pertinent.