Myers Carpet celebrates 60th year in business

Dalton—Myers Carpet will be celebrating its 60th year in business this July. The company was founded in 1957 by Gene Myers, who started buying scraps of carpet from local mills and reworking them into stair treads and small rugs which he sold through area chenille stores. Myers, with the help of his wife Evelyn and later sons Rick and Ray, soon opened Dalton’s first carpet store and began offering carpet from local mills.

In 1987 Myers Carpet opened a 3,000 square foot showroom in Atlanta. Six years later it moved into a 35,000 square foot warehouse and showroom. Then in 1998, Myers Flooring opened in Nashville, followed by the purchase in 2001 of the showroom and warehouse of Division Street Carpets in downtown Nashville. On February 1, 2016, Myers Carpet closed on the purchase of Nashville Carpet Center after several months of negotiations with it’s owner Van Gilmore. Nashville Carpet Center had served the city of Nashville with residential and commercial floorcovering for over 41 years. The company’s name was retained as the commercial division of Myers Flooring of Nashville.

Myers Carpet continues to sell products from Shaw, Mohawk and Beaulieu, and has expanded over the years into selling high-end carpet and area rugs. All three locations have custom workrooms where the company cuts, serges, binds, and creates customized area rugs and room-sized rugs. “The workroom has been a successful addition to our business for several years because high-end customers demand such service,” said Ray Myers. “Many of our customers are in million-dollar Buckhead homes and need quality craftsmanship. We are so close and can turn things quickly for them.”

In recent years, Myers Carpet has also expanded into hard surface stocking several styles and sampling most major hardwood, laminate and tile manufacturers. In-house installation has also been established as another service to customers. The business ranges from a 2 x 3 feet area rug to commercial floorcovering projects.