Dallas—Quick-Step named Jennifer Schick sales manager of the year during Surfaces 2017 in Las Vegas.

Jon England, vice president of independent distribution for Mohawk Flooring North America, presented the award. “Jen is a dynamo,” he said. “She is one of the best sales reps I have ever worked with. We are proud to have her as a key member of Quick-Step’s sales leadership team, providing our customers with excellent support and service.”