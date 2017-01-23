Back To Homepage

Quick-Step names BPI as Distributor of the Year

January 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Quick-Step and BPI executives during presentation of Distributor of the Year award at Surfaces 2017.

Quick-Step and BPI executives during presentation of Distributor of the Year award at Surfaces 2017.

DallasQuick-Step recently named BPI the winner of its Distributor of the Year award. Presentation took place last week during the Surfaces 2017 flooring tradeshow. BPI is Quick-Step’s distributor servicing several states stretching from Texas to Alabama.

“We are extremely pleased to name BPI as Quick-Step’s Distributor of the Year,” said Jon England, vice president of independent distribution for Mohawk Flooring North America. “BPI is an excellent partner to Quick-Step. They embrace all programs and fully support the initiatives and new products launched each year. BPI is a group of quality people, who are experts in their field, giving them an amazing advantage.”

Tags
BPIDistributor of the YearFCNewsflooringFloorsQuick StepSurfaces
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Aquafil USA awarded a 2017 Green Good Design award

Cartersville, Ga.—The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design awarded Aquafil USA a 2017 Green Good Design award for

Read More

Tile of Spain names winners of fifth annual Passport to Creativity contest

Miami—Four winners are heading to Spain thanks to the fifth annual Tile of Spain Passport to Creativity contest. Each year, Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging

Read More

Fuse Alliance enters partnership with NTCA

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, has entered a partnership with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The NTCA is the largest tile contractor’s

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.