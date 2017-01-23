Quick-Step names BPI as Distributor of the Year

Dallas—Quick-Step recently named BPI the winner of its Distributor of the Year award. Presentation took place last week during the Surfaces 2017 flooring tradeshow. BPI is Quick-Step’s distributor servicing several states stretching from Texas to Alabama.

“We are extremely pleased to name BPI as Quick-Step’s Distributor of the Year,” said Jon England, vice president of independent distribution for Mohawk Flooring North America. “BPI is an excellent partner to Quick-Step. They embrace all programs and fully support the initiatives and new products launched each year. BPI is a group of quality people, who are experts in their field, giving them an amazing advantage.”