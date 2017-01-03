Quick-Step to exhibit at Surfaces 2017

Dallas—Quick-Step, a style, design and innovation leader in flooring, will again be an exhibitor at the upcoming Surfaces flooring tradeshow at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20. During the show Quick-Step will launch new 2017 products, merchandising and digital programs (booth #5603).

“[Quick-Step has] designed an inspiring booth with effective product presentation, unique activity, impressive visuals, creative imagery and innovative technology,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of brand marketing for Mohawk Flooring, North America. “We place great importance on launching our new products, merchandising and digital programs each year at Surfaces.”

According to Thorn-Brooks, Quick-Step is an avid Surfaces participant. “As the flooring industry’s largest tradeshow, Surfaces is ‘the’ meeting place for all of the industry’s key players: manufacturers, distributors, retailers, vendors and media,” he added.