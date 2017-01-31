Redi Carpet acquires CMQ Floor Covering, expands to Philadelphia

Stafford, Texas—Redi Carpet recently acquired Philadelphia-based CMQ Floor Covering which will expand Redi Carpet’s footprint to 25 different locations in 15 separate states.

“The acquisition is in alignment with our nationwide growth strategy,” said Brian Caress, CEO, Redi Carpet. “It will further elevate Redi Carpet’s position as the largest multi-family flooring provider in the country.”

Redi Carpet will now offer its innovative products and unique value-added services to customers previously served by CMQ. In addition to having a large in-stock selection of products, Redi Carpet offers online account services, electronic invoicing and Redi-Link proprietary diagramming software to its customers.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand into one of the premier multifamily housing markets in the country,” said Mike Mosley, senior vice president of Redi Carpet. “In addition to the Philadelphia metro area, this new branch location allows us to serve customers in Southern New Jersey and the greater Delaware Valley. CMQ has built a reputation for service in the local market and we believe this is a natural fit. Our first guiding principle is being customer obsessive, so we’re intent on raising the level of service to onsite property managers in the region.”