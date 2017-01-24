Back To Homepage

Redi Carpet names Brian Caress new CEO

January 24, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 9.11.20 AMStafford, Texas—Brian Caress was named CEO of Redi Carpet effective January 1, 2017. Caress took over as CEO as a result of the retirement of Greg Waleke, who had been with the company over 28 years. Caress has spent over 23 years at Redi Carpet during which time he has held numerous roles with increasing levels of responsibility. His father, Bruce Caress, started the business in 1981, in Houston, Texas.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to take Redi Carpet to the next level of growth,” Caress said. “My plan is to take Redi Carpet national with a coast-to-coast footprint serving the top multi-family markets in the country. We have the infrastructure and management team in place to execute this plan. I am very thankful to my father for having the confidence in me to carry on what he started over 35 years ago and I’d also like to thank Greg Waleke and Jerry Hosko, president, for their support in helping me prepare for this new role.”

Today, Redi Carpet is the largest multi-family flooring provider in the nation. The company operates in 24 cities and 14 states and finished 2016 with $230 million in revenue.

