Schönox to announce contest winners at Surfaces

Las Vegas—The third annual Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest opened nine months ago with the starting-gun phrase, “Worst Case Scenario, You Win!” The winners will be announced at the Schönox booth (#4271) during Surfaces Thursday, Jan. 19, 11:00 a.m.

The Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest asks participants to submit entries featuring their most challenging subfloor projects and how they renovated those tough subfloor conditions using Schönox products. The worst subfloor challenges paired with the best renovation performance win. Entries are reviewed and scored by three independent judges and the winners receive a variety of prizes and much deserved recognition for their hard work and professional approach to subfloor preparation.

This year’s judges are John McGrath, Jr., executive director of INSTALL; David Simpson, owner of US Concrete Moisture Testing and US Textures; and Robert Varden, executive director of CFI.

“I see subfloor prep getting more and more important as floor coverings that require a smoother surface are growing in popularity,” explained Varden, second-time judge of the Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest. “I am honored to be asked to judge the contest again and really enjoy seeing the great work that installers are doing in the field.”

McGrath, Jr, also a second-time judge of the Contest, stated, “One of INSTALL’s core values is working to improve standards of training in the floorcovering industry. Events such as the Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest highlight the need for a better understanding of subfloor preparation.”

The number of entries for this year’s event is higher than previous years. “The Contest provides a real-world proving ground putting Schönox products to the test in the worst subfloor circumstances,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “Everything that we learn in the field is taken back and incorporated into our research and development efforts ensuring that our products meet emerging subfloor challenges, perform even better, and do so more quickly.”