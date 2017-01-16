Back To Homepage

Schönox to announce contest winners at Surfaces

January 16, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SchoLas Vegas—The third annual Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest opened nine months ago with the starting-gun phrase, “Worst Case Scenario, You Win!” The winners will be announced at the Schönox booth (#4271) during Surfaces Thursday, Jan. 19, 11:00 a.m.

The Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest asks participants to submit entries featuring their most challenging subfloor projects and how they renovated those tough subfloor conditions using Schönox products. The worst subfloor challenges paired with the best renovation performance win. Entries are reviewed and scored by three independent judges and the winners receive a variety of prizes and much deserved recognition for their hard work and professional approach to subfloor preparation.

This year’s judges are John McGrath, Jr., executive director of INSTALL; David Simpson, owner of US Concrete Moisture Testing and US Textures; and Robert Varden, executive director of CFI.

“I see subfloor prep getting more and more important as floor coverings that require a smoother surface are growing in popularity,” explained Varden, second-time judge of the Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest. “I am honored to be asked to judge the contest again and really enjoy seeing the great work that installers are doing in the field.”

McGrath, Jr, also a second-time judge of the Contest, stated, “One of INSTALL’s core values is working to improve standards of training in the floorcovering industry. Events such as the Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest highlight the need for a better understanding of subfloor preparation.”

The number of entries for this year’s event is higher than previous years. “The Contest provides a real-world proving ground putting Schönox products to the test in the worst subfloor circumstances,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “Everything that we learn in the field is taken back and incorporated into our research and development efforts ensuring that our products meet emerging subfloor challenges, perform even better, and do so more quickly.”

Tags
flooringFloorsSchonoxSurfacesWorst Subfloor contest
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Schönox to announce contest winners at Surfaces

Las Vegas—The third annual Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest opened nine months ago with the starting-gun phrase, “Worst Case Scenario, You Win!” The winners will be announced at the Schönox booth

Read More

Creating Your Space helps flooring dealers create more leads, sales

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space, an independent provider of online marketing products and services specifically for retail flooring dealers, will be introducing Easy Email Marketing at The International Surface Event

Read More

U.S. Customs ruling clears the way for import of I4F-licensed products

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring installation solutions, announced that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency has ruled that products manufactured under I4F’s licenses, including the 3L

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.