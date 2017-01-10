Shannon reignites Teknoflor with new Coastalscapes HPD resilient sheet

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors, a high satisfaction, high performance manufacturer and supplier of flooring in the commercial market-segment, has added Coastalscapes High Performance Design (HPD) to its Teknoflor brand of resilient flooring.

Teknoflor Coastalscapes HPD was named as a testimony to its purpose: high performance design with superior wood visuals. The product was designed to mirror the wood plank floors of years past with a composition made to function with today’s priorities.

Coastalscapes HPD is composed of virgin PVC with no outside recycled content and is free of phthalates. It has passed testing with impressive performance including no visual appearance difference after 25,000 cycles against the Phillip’s Castor Chair Test and stain resistance.

The product has a published HPD available on both the company and HPD-Collaborative websites.